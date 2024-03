La gran mancha solar AR 3590 está apuntando hacia la Tierra y amenaza con más erupciones

❗️Strongest flare of solar cycle 25❗️

✨X6.3✨



⭕️Peak 22 Feb 22:34 UTC

⭕️Origin NOAA AR 3590



This AR is making itself known with 3 X-class flares in the last 36 hrs! We'll be keeping an eye on it as rotates towards the centre of the 🌞disk👀



