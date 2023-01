NASA: Exoplaneta descubierto con el Telescopio Espacial James Webb replantea una importante teoría científica

The Corgi of Exoplanets: Methane Mystery on HAT-P-18b

Astronomers are getting a first look at the quirks of individual exoplanets with JWST. For instance, a recent study reveals that while HAT-P-18b may not have much methane, it does have a tiny tail.

