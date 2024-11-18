The Game Awards 2024 | Nominados a los mejores premios de la industria de los videojuegos ¿Quién se lleva el GOTY?

The Game Awards 2024

La tarde de este lunes 18 de noviembre se dieron a conocer todos los nominados para The Game Awards 2024. El evento se realizará este 12 de diciembre y celebrará su décimo aniversario premiando a lo mejor de lo mejor, en la industria de los videojuegos.

Vamos a realizar un paseo por cada una de las categorías nominadas este año, iniciando por la mejor de todas, Game of the Year, que gracias a las nuevas reglas de la competencia permite que se postulen los contenidos descargables, mejores conocidos como DLC.

Esto generó cierta polémica, ya que uno de los candidatos es una nueva versión de Elden Ring, pero la realidad es que este título es completamente diferente al original.

Nominados a The Game Awards 2024

Juego del año (GOTY)

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor actuación

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Hellblade 2)

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor juego para móviles

AFK Journey

Balatro

Withering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Mejor creador de contenido

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Games

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Mejor juego de lucha

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Mejor dirección

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor dirección artística

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Juego más esperado

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor banda sonora y música

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Ongoing

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Mejor juego de acción

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Mejor multijugador

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mejor RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor juego independiente

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Mejor adaptación

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Dra

Baldur’s Gate III

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail

Fortnite

Helldivers II

No Man’s Sky