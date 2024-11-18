The Game Awards 2024 | Nominados a los mejores premios de la industria de los videojuegos ¿Quién se lleva el GOTY?

La tarde de este lunes 18 de noviembre se dieron a conocer todos los nominados para The Game Awards 2024. El evento se realizará este 12 de diciembre y celebrará su décimo aniversario premiando a lo mejor de lo mejor, en la industria de los videojuegos.
PUBLICIDAD
Vamos a realizar un paseo por cada una de las categorías nominadas este año, iniciando por la mejor de todas, Game of the Year, que gracias a las nuevas reglas de la competencia permite que se postulen los contenidos descargables, mejores conocidos como DLC.
Esto generó cierta polémica, ya que uno de los candidatos es una nueva versión de Elden Ring, pero la realidad es que este título es completamente diferente al original.
Nominados a The Game Awards 2024
- Juego del año (GOTY)
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
PUBLICIDAD
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Mejor actuación
Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
Melina Juergens (Hellblade 2)
- Mejor juego de acción/aventura
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Mejor juego para móviles
AFK Journey
Balatro
Withering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
- Mejor creador de contenido
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Games
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
- Mejor juego de lucha
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
- Mejor dirección
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Mejor dirección artística
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva
- Juego más esperado
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto VI
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mejor banda sonora y música
Astro Bot
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
- Best Ongoing
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
- Mejor juego de acción
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade
- Mejor multijugador
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mejor RPG
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Mejor juego independiente
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
- Mejor adaptación
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
- Dra
Baldur’s Gate III
Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail
Fortnite
Helldivers II
No Man’s Sky