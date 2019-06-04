Videojuegos
Se anuncia la lista completa de juegos del Sega Genesis Mini y viene con algunas sorpresas
Viene con títulos como Tetris, Darius y Monster World IV.
Desde hace varias semanas Sega ha venido revelando en tandas los juegos que incluirán en su consola Sega Genesis Mini, y hoy tenemos que han dado a conocer la parte final de la lista que viene con algunas sorpresas interesantes.
Para empezar viene con dos títulos adicionales a lo que se había anunciado antes, por lo que en lugar de 40 juegos ahora serán 42, y se incluyen algunos que llaman la atención como Tetris, Darius y Monster World IV.
Y es que por ejemplo en el caso de Tetris, se trata de un juego que solo estuvo disponible en un cartucho extremadamente limitado ya que solo hubo 10 copias.
Darius and Tetris make their Genesis and Mega Drive debut in our final 12 title announcements for the Mini.
That's right, 12!! That brings the total game count to 42!
Genesis Mini: https://t.co/zRqELdIXgt
Mega Drive Mini: https://t.co/sixM972Sh9 pic.twitter.com/tFHcUciBn6
— SEGA (@SEGA) June 4, 2019
A continuación pueden ver los 12 juegos recién anunciados tanto para la versión occidental (Genesis Mini) como para la versión japonesa (Mega Drive Mini):
Genesis Mini
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Darius
- Dynamite Headdy
- Eternal Champions
- Kid Chameleon
- Light Crusader
- Monster World IV
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Tetris
- Virtua Fighter 2
Mega Drive Mini
- Alisia Dragoon
- Assault Suits Leynos
- Columns
- Darius
- Dynamite Headdy
- Monster World IV
- Langrisser II
- Lord Monarch: Tokoton Sentou Densetsu
- Road Rash II
- Slap Fight MD
- Snow Bros.: Nick & Tom
- Tetris
Y enseguida tienen los juegos que ya se habían anunciado previamente para ambas versiones:
Genesis Mini
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Comix Zone
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Earthworm Jim
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ghouls ‘N Ghosts
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Phantasy Star IV
- Probotector
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
- Streets of Rage II
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Thunder Force III
- ToeJam & Earl
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
Mega Drive Mini
- Beyond Oasis (The Story of Thor: A Successor of The Light)
- Comix Zone
- Contra: The Hard Corps
- Dyna Brothers 2 Special
- Game no Kanzume Otokuyou
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Landstalker
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Madou Monogatari I
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Party Quiz Mega Q
- Phantasy Star IV
- Powerball
- Puyo Puyo Tsu
- Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
- Rent A Hero
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Shining Force
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
- Streets of Rage 2
- Super Fantasy Zone
- The Hybrid Front
- Thunder Force III
- Vampire Killer
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Yu Yu Hakusho: Makyou Touitsusen
En redes sociales la lista ha causado opiniones generalmente positivas ya que consideran que está muy completa, pero también hay quienes opinan que hicieron falta varios clásicos.
La Sega Genesis Mini se pondrá disponible el 19 de septiembre con un precio de USD $79.99.
¿Qué les pareció la lista de juegos?