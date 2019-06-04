Se anuncia la lista completa de juegos del Sega Genesis Mini y viene con algunas sorpresas

Desde hace varias semanas Sega ha venido revelando en tandas los juegos que incluirán en su consola Sega Genesis Mini, y hoy tenemos que han dado a conocer la parte final de la lista que viene con algunas sorpresas interesantes.

Para empezar viene con dos títulos adicionales a lo que se había anunciado antes, por lo que en lugar de 40 juegos ahora serán 42, y se incluyen algunos que llaman la atención como Tetris, Darius y Monster World IV.

Y es que por ejemplo en el caso de Tetris, se trata de un juego que solo estuvo disponible en un cartucho extremadamente limitado ya que solo hubo 10 copias.

Darius and Tetris make their Genesis and Mega Drive debut in our final 12 title announcements for the Mini.

That's right, 12!! That brings the total game count to 42!

