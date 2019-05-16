Videojuegos
Sega ha anunciado diez juegos más que estarán en su consola Genesis Mini
Incluyendo Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Street Fighter II y más.
El año pasado Sega anunció la Genesis Mini / Mega Drive Mini, una consola miniatura basada en la clásica Sega Genesis que llegará durante el mes de septiembre con 40 juegos preinstalados.
Desde entonces la compañía poco a poco han venido anunciando los juegos que se incluirán, y precisamente hoy tenemos que han dado a conocer los títulos del 21 al 30.
A continuación pueden ver los diez nuevos juegos anunciados en las versiones para japón y occidente:
Versión para Occidente
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Phantasy Star IV
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘N Ghosts
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Golden Axe
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
Versión para Japón
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Golden Axe
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Phantasy Star IV
- Beyond Oasis (The Story of Thor: A Successor of The Light)
- Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
- Party Quiz Mega Q
- Yu Yu Hakusho: Makyou Touitsusen
Y por si se los perdieron, a continuación tienen los juegos que se habían confirmado anteriormente:
Versión para Occidente
- Altered Beast
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Comix Zone
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Gunstar Heroes
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Shining Force
- Space Harrier II
- ToeJam & Earl
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Earthworm Jim
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Probotector
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage II
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Thunder Force III
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
Versión para Japón
- Comix Zone
- Gunstar Heroes
- Madou Monogatari I
- Rent A Hero
- Shining Force
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Puyo Puyo Tsu
- Vampire Killer
- Wrestleball
- Contra: The Hard Corps
- Dyna Brothers 2 Special
- Game no Kanzume Otokuyou
- The Hybrid Front
- Landstalker
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Thunder Force III
- Streets of Rage 2
- Super Fantasy Zone
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
La Sega Genesis Mini se pondrá disponible el 19 de septiembre con un precio de USD $79.99, y ya solo falta conocer los diez juegos restantes para conocer la lista completa de 40.