Sega ha anunciado diez juegos más que estarán en su consola Genesis Mini

2019/05/16

Incluyendo Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Street Fighter II y más.

El año pasado Sega anunció la Genesis Mini / Mega Drive Mini, una consola miniatura basada en la clásica Sega Genesis que llegará durante el mes de septiembre con 40 juegos preinstalados.

Desde entonces la compañía poco a poco han venido anunciando los juegos que se incluirán, y precisamente hoy tenemos que han dado a conocer los títulos del 21 al 30.

A continuación pueden ver los diez nuevos juegos anunciados en las versiones para japón y occidente:

Versión para Occidente

  • Mega Man: The Wily Wars
  • Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
  • Sonic Spinball
  • Phantasy Star IV
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Ghouls ‘N Ghosts
  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  • Golden Axe
  • Vectorman
  • Wonder Boy in Monster World

Versión para Japón

  • Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
  • Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
  • Mega Man: The Wily Wars
  • Golden Axe
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • Phantasy Star IV
  • Beyond Oasis (The Story of Thor: A Successor of The Light)
  • Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
  • Party Quiz Mega Q
  • Yu Yu Hakusho: Makyou Touitsusen

 

Y por si se los perdieron, a continuación tienen los juegos que se habían confirmado anteriormente:

Versión para Occidente

  • Altered Beast
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Comix Zone
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Shining Force
  • Space Harrier II
  • ToeJam & Earl
  • Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
  • Earthworm Jim
  • Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
  • Probotector
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Streets of Rage II
  • Super Fantasy Zone
  • Thunder Force III
  • World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Versión para Japón

  • Comix Zone
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Madou Monogatari I
  • Rent A Hero
  • Shining Force
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Space Harrier II
  • Puyo Puyo Tsu
  • Vampire Killer
  • Wrestleball
  • Contra: The Hard Corps
  • Dyna Brothers 2 Special
  • Game no Kanzume Otokuyou
  • The Hybrid Front
  • Landstalker
  • M.U.S.H.A.
  • Thunder Force III
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Super Fantasy Zone
  • World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

La Sega Genesis Mini se pondrá disponible el 19 de septiembre con un precio de USD $79.99, y ya solo falta conocer los diez juegos restantes para conocer la lista completa de 40.