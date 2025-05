Por qué Tesla es una de las pocas empresas que podría esquivar los aranceles de Trump

Donald Trump Tesla Elon Musk

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: U.S. President Donald Trump and White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk deliver remarks next to a Tesla Model S on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke out against calls for a boycott of Elon Musk’s companies and said he would purchase a Tesla vehicle in what he calls a ‘show of confidence and support’ for Elon Musk. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)