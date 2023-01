Costoso, pesado y aparatoso: Así era el primer disco duro desarrollado por IBM con capacidad de 5 MB

IBM announced the new 350 disk storage unit in 1956.



The IBM 350 disk system weighed a ton and stored 5 million 7-bit alphanumeric characters (5 MB).



IBM RAMAC 305 system with the 350 disk storage leased for $3,200 per month in 1957 ($30,000 today). pic.twitter.com/Xg3NzBfIrB