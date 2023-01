Así funciona la tecnología que pretende reemplazar los ventiladores de la PC

AirJet from Frore Systems is one of the best core tech products I’ve seen yet at #CES2023.



-2x perf in fanless notebook

-1.5X perf in notebook with 2 fans

-remove fans from fan filled notebook

-Mini removes 5.25W of heat, 21 dBA, 10x back pressure, consumes 1W power pic.twitter.com/I8BOVpOT8F