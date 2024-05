Japón tardó 26 años en construir el telescopio más alto del mundo: está ubicado en el Atacama, Chile

ALMA

Antennas of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), on the Chajnantor Plateau in the Chilean Andes. The Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two companion galaxies to our own Milky Way galaxy, can be seen as bright smudges in the night sky, in the centre of the photograph.

(ESO/C. Malin (christophmalin.com)