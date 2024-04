Sorprendente imagen de Hubble muestra cómo dos galaxias están unidas por una larga cola de estrellas y gas

Galactic besties 🌀



The spiral galaxy in this week's #HubbleFriday image is NGC 5996. Beneath it to the left is a smaller companion galaxy called NGC 5994.



Together, this pair is known as Arp 72. They're both about 160 million light-years from Earth: https://t.co/KwmCbPefJj pic.twitter.com/Uu4wxAZ9db