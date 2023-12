La sorprendente distancia a la que se encuentra la luz “prohibida” captada por el Telescopio Espacial Hubble

Shine bright like MCG-01-24-014! ✨



This #HubbleFriday view showcases the gorgeous spiral galaxy MCG-01-24-014, located a whopping 275 million light-years away.



It's home to an extremely energetic core known as an active galactic nucleus: https://t.co/SjyihJaAVc pic.twitter.com/kXJYcCtv3G