Misterio resuelto: La verdad detrás de las asombrosas líneas verdes vistas en cielo japonés

On the #WinterSolstice, we’re thinking about how the ICESat-2 satellite studies our planet in every season. 🌱☀️🍂❄️



Spend a year with Paige the penguin to learn how #ICESat2 measures the height of trees, mountains, ice sheets and more.



Animation & music: @SCADdotedu students pic.twitter.com/Sod4XxnGpq