Brownsville, de ser la ciudad más pobre de Texas al centro de la mirada de Elon Musk

Por este mural en Brownsville, Texas, la fundación de Musk pagó 20 mil dólares A mural funded by SpaceX founder's Musk Foundation in downtown Brownsville, Texas, U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Fans and investors are flocking to the area near the billionaire's SpaceX launch site, bringing both opportunity and angst for locals. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)