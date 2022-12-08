Entretenimiento

The Game Awards 2022: Todo lo que debes saber sobre esta edición de los Oscars de los videojuegos

¿Quién ganará el GOTY?

Por Guy Acurero

¡La ceremonia de los The Game Awards 2022 es esta noche! Este jueves 8 de diciembre conoceremos el veredicto de los gamers que votaron en cada una de las categorías de los Oscars de los videojuegos, una ceremonia en la que God of War: Ragnarök y Elden Ring lucen como las grandes favoritas.

A continuación, te contamos todo lo que debes saber de la edición de este año de los The Game Awards: Spoilers: te dormirás un poco tarde, así que prepárate.

¿Dónde y cómo ver The Game Awards 2022?

Producido por Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2022 tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles y se podrá seguir en YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook y TikTok Live.

Horarios

Argentina / Brasil / Chile / Paraguay / Uruguay: 9:30 pm.

México: 6:30 pm.

España: 1:30 am del viernes 9 de diciembre.

Colombia / Ecuador / Perú: 7:30 pm.

Bolivia / Venezuela: 8:30 pm.

Presentadores

The Game Awards tendrá en esta edición a Daniel Craig, reconocido por interpretar a James Bond, el cineasta Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), Ken & Roberta Williams, íconos de la industria, y al expresidente de Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé.

Espectáculos y revelaciones

Se espera que durante la ceremonia se presenten nuevos anuncios de videojuegos y estrenos mundiales, así como actuaciones musicales que incluyen el regreso de The Game Awards Orchestra, dirigida por Lorne Balfe.

Nominados al GOTY

Elden Ring y God of War: Ragnarök son los grandes favoritos para llevarse el Juego del Año (GOTY, por sus siglas en inglés).

Al título de FromSoftware y de Sony - Santa Monica los acompañan en la categoría reina A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 y Stray.

God of War: Ragnarök, lanzado recientemente, encabeza la lista de nominaciones con 10. Elden Ring y Horizon Forbbiden West le siguen con siete, mientras que Stray tiene seis.

El resto de los nominados y categorías

Mejor Dirección de juego

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Mejor dirección artística

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Mejor banda sonora y música

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor diseño de sonido

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Mejor adaptación

  • Arcane
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Mejor actuación

  • Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage – Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarök

Juego con más impacto

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I was a Teenage Exocolonist

Mejor juego en constante evolución

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor Indie

  • Cult of The Lamb
  • Neon White
  • SIFU
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Mejor juego de móviles

  • Apex Legends mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Parte I
  • The Quarry

Mejor Juego VR / AR

  • After the Fall
  • Among us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2

Mejor juego de acción

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • SIFU
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Mejor juego de acción / aventuras

  • A plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Mejor juego de rol

  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor juego de peleas

  • DNF Duel
  • JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • Multiversus
  • SIFU

Mejor juego familiar

  • Kirby y la Tierra Olvidada
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch sports
  • Splatoon 3

Mejor juego de simulación / estrategia

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • Tatal War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Mejor juego deportivo / conducción

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Creador de contenido del año

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • Qtconderella

Mejor debut Indie

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Mejor evento e-Sport

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major ANTWERP 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Mejor entrenador e-Sport

  • Andrii «B1AD3» Horodenskyi
  • Matheus «BZKA» Tarasconi
  • Erik «D00MBR0S» Sandgren
  • Robert «ROBBAN» Dahlström
  • Go «SCORE» Dong-Bin

Mejor equipo e-Sport

  • DarkZero Esports
  • FaZe Clan
  • Gen.G
  • LA Thieves
  • LouD

Mejor atleta e-Sport

  • Jeong «CHOVY» Ji-Hoon
  • Lee «FAKER» Sang-Hyeok
  • Finn «KARRIGAN» Andersen
  • Oleksandr «S1MPLE» Kostyleiv
  • Jacob «YAY» Whiteaker

Mejor juego e-Sport

  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

Juego más esperado

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
