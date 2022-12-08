The Game Awards 2022: Todo lo que debes saber sobre esta edición de los Oscars de los videojuegos

¡La ceremonia de los The Game Awards 2022 es esta noche! Este jueves 8 de diciembre conoceremos el veredicto de los gamers que votaron en cada una de las categorías de los Oscars de los videojuegos, una ceremonia en la que God of War: Ragnarök y Elden Ring lucen como las grandes favoritas.
A continuación, te contamos todo lo que debes saber de la edición de este año de los The Game Awards: Spoilers: te dormirás un poco tarde, así que prepárate.
¿Dónde y cómo ver The Game Awards 2022?
Producido por Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2022 tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles y se podrá seguir en YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook y TikTok Live.
Horarios
Argentina / Brasil / Chile / Paraguay / Uruguay: 9:30 pm.
México: 6:30 pm.
España: 1:30 am del viernes 9 de diciembre.
Colombia / Ecuador / Perú: 7:30 pm.
Bolivia / Venezuela: 8:30 pm.
Here's how to watch #TheGameAwards live tomorrow!— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2022
🟠 YouTube (4K): https://t.co/I83s0NpdSR
🟠 Twitch (Viewer Rewards): https://t.co/dhJEU21NLb
🟠 Steam (Steam Deck Drop): https://t.co/yZYrzNjvjp
🟠 Twitter: https://t.co/vwZ6W3VPVt
Presentadores
The Game Awards tendrá en esta edición a Daniel Craig, reconocido por interpretar a James Bond, el cineasta Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), Ken & Roberta Williams, íconos de la industria, y al expresidente de Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé.
Yes, I am ready! https://t.co/o7gmbILVkl pic.twitter.com/vUNFF4PNF5— Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) December 6, 2022
Espectáculos y revelaciones
Se espera que durante la ceremonia se presenten nuevos anuncios de videojuegos y estrenos mundiales, así como actuaciones musicales que incluyen el regreso de The Game Awards Orchestra, dirigida por Lorne Balfe.
Who's ready to hear The Game Awards Orchestra? #TheGameAwards— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 6, 2022
Nominados al GOTY
Elden Ring y God of War: Ragnarök son los grandes favoritos para llevarse el Juego del Año (GOTY, por sus siglas en inglés).
Al título de FromSoftware y de Sony - Santa Monica los acompañan en la categoría reina A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 y Stray.
God of War: Ragnarök, lanzado recientemente, encabeza la lista de nominaciones con 10. Elden Ring y Horizon Forbbiden West le siguen con siete, mientras que Stray tiene seis.
El resto de los nominados y categorías
Mejor Dirección de juego
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Mejor dirección artística
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Mejor banda sonora y música
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor diseño de sonido
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Mejor adaptación
- Arcane
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Mejor actuación
- Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarök
Juego con más impacto
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I was a Teenage Exocolonist
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor Indie
- Cult of The Lamb
- Neon White
- SIFU
- Stray
- Tunic
Mejor juego de móviles
- Apex Legends mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovación en accesibilidad
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Parte I
- The Quarry
Mejor Juego VR / AR
- After the Fall
- Among us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Mejor juego de acción
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- SIFU
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Mejor juego de acción / aventuras
- A plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Mejor juego de rol
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Mejor juego de peleas
- DNF Duel
- JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- SIFU
Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby y la Tierra Olvidada
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch sports
- Splatoon 3
Mejor juego de simulación / estrategia
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Tatal War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Mejor juego deportivo / conducción
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Mejor juego multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Creador de contenido del año
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- Qtconderella
Mejor debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Mejor evento e-Sport
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major ANTWERP 2022
- The 2022 Mid-season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Mejor entrenador e-Sport
- Andrii «B1AD3» Horodenskyi
- Matheus «BZKA» Tarasconi
- Erik «D00MBR0S» Sandgren
- Robert «ROBBAN» Dahlström
- Go «SCORE» Dong-Bin
Mejor equipo e-Sport
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- LA Thieves
- LouD
Mejor atleta e-Sport
- Jeong «CHOVY» Ji-Hoon
- Lee «FAKER» Sang-Hyeok
- Finn «KARRIGAN» Andersen
- Oleksandr «S1MPLE» Kostyleiv
- Jacob «YAY» Whiteaker
Mejor juego e-Sport
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Juego más esperado
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom