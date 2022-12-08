The Game Awards 2022: Todo lo que debes saber sobre esta edición de los Oscars de los videojuegos

¡La ceremonia de los The Game Awards 2022 es esta noche! Este jueves 8 de diciembre conoceremos el veredicto de los gamers que votaron en cada una de las categorías de los Oscars de los videojuegos, una ceremonia en la que God of War: Ragnarök y Elden Ring lucen como las grandes favoritas.

A continuación, te contamos todo lo que debes saber de la edición de este año de los The Game Awards: Spoilers: te dormirás un poco tarde, así que prepárate.

¿Dónde y cómo ver The Game Awards 2022?

Producido por Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2022 tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles y se podrá seguir en YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook y TikTok Live.

Horarios

Argentina / Brasil / Chile / Paraguay / Uruguay: 9:30 pm.

México: 6:30 pm.

España: 1:30 am del viernes 9 de diciembre.

Colombia / Ecuador / Perú: 7:30 pm.

Bolivia / Venezuela: 8:30 pm.

Presentadores

The Game Awards tendrá en esta edición a Daniel Craig, reconocido por interpretar a James Bond, el cineasta Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), Ken & Roberta Williams, íconos de la industria, y al expresidente de Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé.

Espectáculos y revelaciones

Se espera que durante la ceremonia se presenten nuevos anuncios de videojuegos y estrenos mundiales, así como actuaciones musicales que incluyen el regreso de The Game Awards Orchestra, dirigida por Lorne Balfe.

Who's ready to hear The Game Awards Orchestra? #TheGameAwards — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 6, 2022

Nominados al GOTY

Elden Ring y God of War: Ragnarök son los grandes favoritos para llevarse el Juego del Año (GOTY, por sus siglas en inglés).

Al título de FromSoftware y de Sony - Santa Monica los acompañan en la categoría reina A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 y Stray.

God of War: Ragnarök, lanzado recientemente, encabeza la lista de nominaciones con 10. Elden Ring y Horizon Forbbiden West le siguen con siete, mientras que Stray tiene seis.

El resto de los nominados y categorías

Mejor Dirección de juego

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Mejor narrativa

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mejor dirección artística

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Mejor banda sonora y música

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor diseño de sonido

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Mejor adaptación

Arcane

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Mejor actuación

Ashly Burch – Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarök

Juego con más impacto

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I was a Teenage Exocolonist

Mejor juego en constante evolución

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor Indie

Cult of The Lamb

Neon White

SIFU

Stray

Tunic

Mejor juego de móviles

Apex Legends mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Parte I

The Quarry

Mejor Juego VR / AR

After the Fall

Among us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Mejor juego de acción

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

SIFU

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Mejor juego de acción / aventuras

A plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Mejor juego de rol

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor juego de peleas

DNF Duel

JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus

SIFU

Mejor juego familiar

Kirby y la Tierra Olvidada

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch sports

Splatoon 3

Mejor juego de simulación / estrategia

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Tatal War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Mejor juego deportivo / conducción

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Mejor juego multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Creador de contenido del año

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

Qtconderella

Mejor debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Mejor evento e-Sport

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major ANTWERP 2022

The 2022 Mid-season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

Mejor entrenador e-Sport

Andrii «B1AD3» Horodenskyi

Matheus «BZKA» Tarasconi

Erik «D00MBR0S» Sandgren

Robert «ROBBAN» Dahlström

Go «SCORE» Dong-Bin

Mejor equipo e-Sport

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

LouD

Mejor atleta e-Sport

Jeong «CHOVY» Ji-Hoon

Lee «FAKER» Sang-Hyeok

Finn «KARRIGAN» Andersen

Oleksandr «S1MPLE» Kostyleiv

Jacob «YAY» Whiteaker

Mejor juego e-Sport

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Juego más esperado