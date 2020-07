Universo: la NASA captó una galaxia "emplumada" a 67 millones de años luz de la Tierra

View this post on Instagram

Located 67 million light-years away, the flocculent (or fluffy-looking) spiral galaxy NGC 2775 resides in the constellation of Cancer. Millions of young, blue stars shine brightly in the feather-like spiral arms of the galaxy. However, an unusually large and relatively empty galactic bulge lies at the galaxy's center, where almost no star formation occurs. All its gas was converted into stars long ago. To learn more, follow the link in our bio. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team; Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt (Geckzilla)