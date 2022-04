Así son las Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, las arrasadoras zapatillas de FILA

FILA has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to launch the Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, a unisex slip-on sneaker inspired by the iconic Sonic shoe as seen in the film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2 now available at https://t.co/VPmZmcKnKZ @Sonicmovie #Sonicmovie2 pic.twitter.com/OGeoQfB3v8