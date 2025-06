TikTok lanza su propia App Store: la guerra por el futuro de los móviles ahora se juega en el feed

Federal Appeals Court Upholds TikTok Sale Or Ban Law

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, the TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone screen on December 06, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., has upheld a law mandating China-based ByteDance to sell the popular social media app TikTok or face a ban in the United States. ByteDance has until January 19, 2025 to sell the company. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)