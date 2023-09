Intel apuesta por “llevar a todas partes” la Inteligencia Artificial de la mano de sus nuevos procesadores

Intel Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (left) and Jerry Kao, chief operating officer at Acer, discuss the company’s work with Intel using Intel Core Ultra processors in Acer’s upcoming laptops on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Intel Innovation in San Jose, California. At Day 1 of Intel Innovation, Intel unveiled technologies to bring artificial intelligence everywhere and make it more accessible across all workloads. (Credit: Intel Corporation) (Intel Corporation)