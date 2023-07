Vuelve el “Monstruo del Lago Ness”: Captan a la criatura persiguiendo un bote a gran velocidad

👀 Nessie is that you? 🦕 Tell us what you think of a potential sighting spotted on our webcams this week! 🕵️‍♂️ Did you know you can watch views of the Loch 365 days a year from all over the world via our cameras 🤓 You can find them here https://www.visitinvernesslochness.com/live-stream 📹 Thank you to Eoin Fagan for sending us the capture of our cameras