Qatar 2022: Inteligencia Artificial predice quién ganará la Copa del Mundo

Forecast of #FIFA2022 ⚽#Qatar2022 #soccer #rstats



Blog post: Machine learning of a 2022 FIFA World Cup multiverse



Winning probabilities of top teams:

🇧🇷 15.0%

🇦🇷 11.2%

🇳🇱 9.7%

🇩🇪 9.2%

🇫🇷 9.1%

🇪🇸 7.5%

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 7.4%

🇧🇪 7.2%

🇩🇰 6.5%

🇵🇹 5.5%



Link:https://t.co/MUHawcMO50