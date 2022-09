Dos aplicaciones que debes tener en tu PC para poder controlar la temperatura de tu CPU

Don't miss Head Geeks Kevin Kline for a deep dive session on “How to Troubleshoot SQL Server CPU Issues” and Sascha Giese on “Less QQ, More Pew Pew in IT” and “One Size Does Not Fit All” at #SQLBits2022 on March 8 – 12. Register today: https://t.co/9tj5HkkxDq pic.twitter.com/UnWx4UIqvA