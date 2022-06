Curiosidad: este sería el tamaño de una albóndiga compuesta con la carne de todos los humanos

If you blended all 7.88 billion ppl on Earth into a fine goo (density of a human=985 kg/m3, average human body mass=62 kg), you would end up with a sphere of human goo just under 1 km wide. This is a visualization of how that would look like in Central Park.



© reddit/kiwi2703 pic.twitter.com/9H8cRjbVzl