El Hubble de la NASA capta la sorprendente fusión de dos galaxias a 671 millones de años luz de la Tierra

Merge ahead ⚠️



This #HubbleFriday image showcases the peculiar galaxy merger known as Arp-Madore 417-391.



At 671 million light-years away, this merger is the result of two galaxies that were distorted by gravity and twisted together into a ring: https://t.co/Y5mWGbAAb8 pic.twitter.com/N87m2etW82