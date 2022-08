La mariposa espacial generada por el choque de dos galaxias revela el destino de la Vía Láctea

This new image captured by the Gemini North telescope in Hawai‘i, part of the @GeminiObs, operated by @NSF's @NOIRLabAstro, reveals a pair of interacting spiral #galaxies — NGC 4568 and NGC 4567 — as they begin to clash and merge. https://t.co/vijLGjmtuo (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DKmgMPQ6FO