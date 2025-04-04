Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Esta es la lista completa de los nominados

La temporada de premios del anime ya arrancó, y Crunchyroll ha revelado la esperada lista oficial de nominados para los Anime Awards 2025. La ceremonia, que reconoce lo mejor del anime del último año, abrió la votación global el 3 de marzo.
Los fans pueden ingresar al sitio oficial de Crunchyroll hasta el 14 de abril para votar por sus favoritos en decenas de categorías, desde mejor serie hasta mejor opening.
Con más de 50 series y películas desarrolladas por más de 35 estudios representadas, esta edición promete ser una de las más competitivas hasta la fecha. Rahul Purini, presidente de Crunchyroll, aseguró que los premios “honran a la comunidad creativa” y celebran la conexión emocional del anime con su audiencia global.
Y para reforzar ese espíritu, la ceremonia contará con la actriz Sally Amaki y el artista Jon Kabira como anfitriones, mientras que Hiroki Totoki, presidente de Sony Group, dará el discurso inaugural.
Los nominados en los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025
Aquí va la lista completa de nominados:
Anime del Año
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Película del Año
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
- The Colors Within
Mejor Anime Original
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
Mejor Serie Continua
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict
- Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc
- My Hero Academia – Season 7
- ONE PIECE
- OSHI NO KO – Season 2
- SPY x FAMILY – Season 2
Mejor Serie Nueva
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Mejor Opening
- “Abyss” – Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)
- “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” – Creepy Nuts (MASHLE)
- “Fatal” – GEMN (OSHI NO KO – S2)
- “LEveL” – SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] ft. TXT (Solo Leveling)
- “Otonoke” – Creepy Nuts (Dandadan)
- “UUUUUS!” – Hiroshi Kitadani (ONE PIECE)
Mejor Ending
- “Antanante” – riria. (Ranma ½)
- “Burning” – Hitsujibungaku (OSHI NO KO – S2)
- “KAMAKURA STYLE” – BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)
- “Nobody” – OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)
- “request” – krage (Solo Leveling)
- “TAIDADA” – ZUTOMAYO (Dandadan)
Mejor Acción
- BLEACH: TYBW – The Conflict
- Dandadan
- Demon Slayer – Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- WIND BREAKER
Mejor Comedia
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KONOSUBA S3
- MASHLE: Divine Visionary Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma ½
- SPY x FAMILY – S2
Mejor Drama
- A Sign of Affection
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- OSHI NO KO – S2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Mejor Isekai
- KONOSUBA – S3
- Mushoku Tensei – S2 Cour 2
- Re:ZERO – S3
- Shangri-La Frontier – S2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – S3
Mejor Romance
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma ½
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart – S2
Mejor Slice of Life
- Laid-Back Camp – S3
- Makeine
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium – S3
- The Dangers in My Heart – S2
Mejor Animación
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer – Hashira Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Mejor Arte de Fondo
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer – Hashira Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Mejor Diseño de Personajes
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer – Hashira Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Mejor Dirección
- Fuga Yamashiro (Dandadan)
- Haruo Sotozaki (Demon Slayer)
- Keiichiro Saito (Frieren)
- Megumi Ishitani (One Piece Fan Letter)
Los ganadores se anunciarán próximamente en una ceremonia en vivo que promete ser una fiesta para la comunidad otaku global. Ya sea por la acción de Solo Leveling, el drama emocional de Frieren o la sorpresa visual de Dandadan, esta edición está repleta de talento y emoción. ¿Ya votaste por tus favoritos?