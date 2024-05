One Piece le gana por primera vez en la historia a Dragon Ball, como el animé de mayores ganancias para Toei Animation

Toei Animation's Financial Report of full fiscal year 2024 ( Apr 1st 2023 - Mar 31st 2024 ) is out!



1 - One Piece - 22.2 Billion Yen

2 - Dragon Ball - 19 Billion Yen



Dragon Ball's #1 Streak ends after 7 year!

This is One piece's Highest year ever!