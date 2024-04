Estuvimos al borde de un “desastre planetario” y la NASA reveló el informe casi dos meses después

HITS AND NEAR MISSES



• On Feb 28, 2024, NASA’s TIMED spacecraft and defunct Russian Kosmos-2221 came within less than 20 m (66 ft) of each other, according to @LeoLabs_Space.



• On Feb 10, 2009, Iridium 33 and defunct Russian Kosmos-2251 collided in orbit. pic.twitter.com/IKBGdhs2Rn