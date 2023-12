PS5 Pro filtra sus especificaciones y sería tan potente como una computadora gamer

SPECULATION: Sony expects #PS5 Pro specs to leak this month, due to distribution of dev kits to 3rd party studios, according to @_Tom_Henderson_🚀



Recap on all the rumors/leaks 😎



✅Codename “Project Trinity”

✅”4K Ray-tracing monster”

✅23.04 TFLOPS

✅Faster loading times… pic.twitter.com/mKgYEGKrzP