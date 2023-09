Sailor Moon y Star Wars fusionan sus mundos en este cosplay de The Mandalorian

Sailor Moondalorian 🩷💫🪐 Had so much fun making this cosplay for Dragon Con this year! This was my first time making an armor set with EVA foam and i am so happy with how it came out! I knew i wanted to make a Mandalorian cosplay but I absolutely LOVE mashup/original mandos and thus; Sailor Moondalorian was born! Thank you for all of the love thos weekend, i cant wait to bring this cosplay to Anime NYC next! #mandalorian #sailormoon #cosplay #cosplayer #evafoam #mando #grogu