Death Stranding: 10 millones de gamers han jugado el título de Kojima Productions desde su estreno

As of November 8th, 2022, "DEATH STRANDING" has connected with over 10 million Porters worldwide across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Thank you everyone for all of your support!

