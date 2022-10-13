Golden Joystick Awards 2022: Conoce los nominados a todas las categorías

La 40ª edición de los Golden Joystick Awards se realizará el martes 22 de noviembre de este año y ya conocemos a todos los nominados para una de las categorías de la premiación que será una transmisión online.
Estos galardones son los premios de videojuegos votados por el público y la más antigua de la industria, que atrae millones de votos cada año de gamers de todo el mundo.
Videojuegos, desarrolladores, editores y hasta hardware preseleccionado serán sometidos a una votación, abierta hasta el viernes 4 de noviembre. A continuación, puede ver la lista de categorías y sus nominados, publicada por Nintenderos.
Mejor sonido
- We Are OFK -Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Mejor narración
- IMMORTALITY
- Return to Monkey Island
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NORCO
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Wayward Strand
Mejor comunidad
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy XIV
- GRID Legends
- No Man’s Sky
- Splatoon 3
- Warframe
Mejor expansión
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- GTA Online: The Contract
- Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
- Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires
Mejor Hardware
- Playdate
- Steam Deck
- Analogue Pocket
- Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
- Roccat Kone XP
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5
Mejor juego indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Tunic
- Rollerdrome
- Dorfromantik
- Neon White
- Teardown
Mejor juego multijugador
- Elden Ring
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
- MultiVersus
- Splatoon 3
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mejor diseño gráfico
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Cult of the Lamb
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Lost in Play
Juego más buscado
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Dead Island 2
- Forspoken
- Street Fighter 6
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Starfield
- Exoprimal
- Redfall
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Day Before
- Mass Effect
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 vFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Dead Space
Mejor juego de Nintendo
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Live A Live
- Splatoon 3
- Nintendo Switch Sports
Mejor juego de PC
- Neon White
- Return to Monkey Island
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Teardown
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Mejor juego de PlayStation
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Elden Ring
- The Last Of Us Part I
- Sifu
Mejor juego de Xbox
- Halo Infinite
- Scorn
- Grounded
- As Dusk Falls
- Sniper Elite 5
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Para seguir jugando
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Pokémon GO
- Apex Legends
- Lost Ark
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Estudio del año
- Roll7
- Terrible Toybox
- Half Mermaid
- FromSoftware Inc.
- Interior / Night
- Tribute Games
Mejor acceso anticipado
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Slime Rancher 2
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Core Keeper
- Vampire Survivors
- Gloomwood
Mejor tráiler
- The Callisto Protocol: The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- Skate: Still Working On It
- Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
- Time Flies
- Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer