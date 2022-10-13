Entretenimiento

Golden Joystick Awards 2022: Conoce los nominados a todas las categorías

Y los nominados son...

Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Por Guy Acurero

La 40ª edición de los Golden Joystick Awards se realizará el martes 22 de noviembre de este año y ya conocemos a todos los nominados para una de las categorías de la premiación que será una transmisión online.

Estos galardones son los premios de videojuegos votados por el público y la más antigua de la industria, que atrae millones de votos cada año de gamers de todo el mundo.

Videojuegos, desarrolladores, editores y hasta hardware preseleccionado serán sometidos a una votación, abierta hasta el viernes 4 de noviembre. A continuación, puede ver la lista de categorías y sus nominados, publicada por Nintenderos.

Mejor sonido

  • We Are OFK -Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Mejor narración

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
  • Wayward Strand

Mejor comunidad

  • Dreams
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • GRID Legends
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Splatoon 3
  • Warframe

Mejor expansión

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
  • GTA Online: The Contract
  • Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
  • Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Mejor Hardware

  • Playdate
  • Steam Deck
  • Analogue Pocket
  • Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
  • Roccat Kone XP
  • WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Mejor juego indie

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Tunic
  • Rollerdrome
  • Dorfromantik
  • Neon White
  • Teardown

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Elden Ring
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
  • MultiVersus
  • Splatoon 3
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mejor diseño gráfico

  • Elden Ring
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Lost in Play

Juego más buscado

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Dead Island 2
  • Forspoken
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Starfield
  • Exoprimal
  • Redfall
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Day Before
  • Mass Effect
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 vFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kerbal Space Program 2
  • Dead Space

Mejor juego de Nintendo

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Live A Live
  • Splatoon 3
  • Nintendo Switch Sports

Mejor juego de PC

  • Neon White
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Teardown
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Mejor juego de PlayStation

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Elden Ring
  • The Last Of Us Part I
  • Sifu

Mejor juego de Xbox

  • Halo Infinite
  • Scorn
  • Grounded
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Para seguir jugando

  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Minecraft
  • Fortnite
  • Pokémon GO
  • Apex Legends
  • Lost Ark
  • The Elder Scrolls Online

Estudio del año

  • Roll7
  • Terrible Toybox
  • Half Mermaid
  • FromSoftware Inc.
  • Interior / Night
  • Tribute Games

Mejor acceso anticipado

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Core Keeper
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Gloomwood

Mejor tráiler

  • The Callisto Protocol: The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
  • Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
  • Skate: Still Working On It
  • Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
  • Time Flies
  • Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer
