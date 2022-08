Caballeros del Zodiaco tendrá un nuevo manga escrito por Masami Kurumada y comienza más pronto de lo que piensas

A new "Saint Seiya" manga series titled "Saint Seiya Kaitei Saiki - Rerise of Poseidon" by Suda Tsunakagami, Kurumada Masami will start in upcoming Champion Red issue 11/2022 out Sep 16, 2022



Image © Akita Shoten, Suda Tsunakagami, Kurumada Masami pic.twitter.com/q8WKay5iiE