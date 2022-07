Nintendo revela el nuevo y masivo set de LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser

What’s that rumbling sound? The King of Koopas is coming to the world of #LEGO Super Mario!



The Mighty Bowser building kit features a massive 2,807 bricks, a moveable head and legs, and more. LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser roars into stores 10/1!