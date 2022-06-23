Jungkook de BTS estrena Left and Right junto a Charlie Puth

El próximo viernes 24 de junio, el miembro del grupo de k-pop BTS, Jungkook o el ‘Golden Maknae’, estrenará su más reciente sencillo titulado ‘Left and Right’ junto al cantautor Charlie Puth, el cual vendrá acompañado de un video musical oficial.

El 14 de junio, BTS reveló que se tomaría un descanso grupal para que los siete miembros, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V y Jungkook, pudieran enfocarse al cien por ciento en sus proyectos como solistas, cabe recalcar, que nunca se mencionó que el septeto se separaría, simplemente se trata de una pausa.

Pero tan solo dos días después y tras varias semanas de especulación, mediante un video publicado en la cuenta oficial de TikTok del cantante Charlie Puth, por fin, se confirmó la colaboración entre ambos artistas, la cual se titula ‘Left and Right’.

@charlieputh Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !! Link in bio. (If we get 500,000 pre saves I’ll drop it on June 24.) ♬ original sound - Charlie Puth

Asimismo, el 22 de junio, dos días antes del estreno, el cantante norteamericano compartió un teaser junto a Jungkook de BTS, donde se puede ver un detrás de escenas de la grabación, por lo tanto, se reveló que también habrá un MV o video musical oficial y se estrenará a la misma hora que el lanzamiento del sencillo.

@charlieputh Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) out this Friday 12am ET/ 1pm KST. The official music video drops the same day. ♬ original sound - Charlie Puth

A la par, se compartió otro clip en Instagram, con varias escenas del video musical y se puede ver a Jungkook con un conjunto de mezclilla en color rosa y en otra toma aparece con una camiseta de manga larga en color negro.

Metas para ‘Left and Right’ de Charlie Puth y Jungkook

Left and Right by Charlie Puth and Jungkook will be out Friday June 24th. These are the goals for Jungkook’s first solo collaboration and Charlie Puth’s next single. Be ready to work hard!



Donate: https://t.co/LEPsOm4NBz pic.twitter.com/1T9pUMXUco — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 (@GoldenJKUnivers) June 18, 2022

Horarios para ‘Left and Right’ de Charlie Puth y Jungkook

¡Esta noche se lanzará 'Left And Right' de Charlie Puth y Jungkook!



•Revisen las metas y horarios oficiales, se impulsará también a 'Yet To Come'. pic.twitter.com/AV8WuOKkVb — BTS SQUAD⁷ | ¡Left and Right! (@BTSquadInfo) June 23, 2022

Letra para ‘Left and Right’ de Charlie Puth y Jungkook

“Memories follow me Left and Right

I can feel it over here (I can feel it over here)

You’ve taken every corner of my mind

Your love stays with me day and night”

