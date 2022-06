Los indicios en el anuncio de Ubisoft que hacen pensar que remake del primer Assassin’s Creed es posible

Potential hints for an #AssassinsCreed Remake or Remaster 👀



🎨 Different definition / saturation for the AC1 Trailer

💻 The last game to be celebrated in the roadmap will be AC1 in September, right before the new Assassin's Creed Special Event

🖌️ A new logo for Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/EawY7i66ps