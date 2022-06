Marvel: Revelan portada de cómic de She-Hulk que sugiere que se convertirá en una nueva Spider-Woman

She-Hulk Cover!! Spider-She-Hulk? She-Spider-Hulk? 🤔This was a ton of fun to work on. She-Hulk 4 comes out end of June at local comic shops! Hope you all like it and are having a great weekend!#shehulk #marvel #marvelcomics #comicbookart @Marvel pic.twitter.com/05muJqaDhY