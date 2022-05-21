Videojuegos: Estos son los principales lanzamientos que se esperan para el resto de 2022

Luego de un 2020-21 complicado por la pandemia, los desarrolladores de videojuegos comenzaron a lanzar los títulos esperados en ese período.

En lo que va de 2022 ya se han lanzado God of War para PC; Leyendas Pokémon: Arceus en Switch; Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection en PS5; Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection en Swicth; y Elden Ring, entre otros.

¿Qué queda por esperar? Hagamos un repaso, cortesía de Comic Book, sobre lo que viene desde esta semana hasta el final de 2022.

Videojuegos para mayo

26: My Time at Sandrock (PC)

27: Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

27: Pac-Man Museum+ (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

31: Squish (PC, Switch)



Junio

1: Silt (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

2: Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery (PS4, PS5, Switch)

9: Even if Tempest (Switch)

10: Mario Strikers: Battle League (Switch)

10: The Quarry (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

21: Wreckfest (Switch)

23: Sonic Origins (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

24: AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

24: Capcom Fighting Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

24: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch)

30: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PC, Switch)

30: Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Stadia)



Julio

1: F1 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, One, Xbox Series X|S)

14: Mothmen 1966 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

21: Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

22: Live a Live (Switch)

29: Digimon Survive (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

29: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)

Videojuegos para agosto

9: Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

23: Saint’s Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

26: Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Septiembre

9: Splatoon 3 (Switch)

22: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS4,PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

30: The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)



Videojuegos para octubre

7: Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

11: Forspoken (PS5, PC)

25: Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)