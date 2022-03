El covid-19 afecta la programación de Warner: Estos son todos los cambios de fecha en estrenos de superhéroes de DC

New Warner Bros release dates:



BLACK ADAM - from 07/29/22 to 10/21/22

THE FLASH - from 11/04/22 to 06/23/23

AQUAMAN - from 12/16/22 to 03/17/23

WONKA - from 03/17/23 to 12/15/23

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - from 06/02/23 to 12/16/22 pic.twitter.com/54ZoVDdoLB