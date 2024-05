Así es cómo un invierno nuclear podría acabar con la humanidad en minutos

"Castillo de Harry Potter" en Odesa, es alcanzado por un misil ruso

Odesa (Ukraine), 29/04/2024.- Smoke and flames rise from a damaged private building following a missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, 29 April 2024. The Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper confirmed that at least four people were killed in the missile strike, while more than 30 others were injured, with 25 hospitalized and six in critical conditions. Among the injured were children and a pregnant woman. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

(IGOR TKACHENKO/EFE)