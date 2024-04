La física moderna está de luto: murió Peter Higgs, científico que descubrió “La Partícula de Dios”

Prof Peter Higgs Opens Collider Exhibition At The Science Museum LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: A visitor takes a phone photograph of a large back lit image of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the Science Museum's 'Collider' exhibition on November 12, 2013 in London, England. At the exhibition, which opens to the public on November 13, 2013 visitors will see a theatre, video and sound art installation and artefacts from the LHC, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the CERN particle physics laboratory in Geneva. It touches on the discovery of the Higgs boson, or God particle, the realisation of scientist Peter Higgs theory. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)