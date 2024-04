¿Científicos activaron acelerador de partículas en el eclipse solar para buscar materia oscura?

Message from #AKATU ~ Energy From The Eclipse



“As The Energy Is Directed From The Moon, The CERN Accelerator Will Harness This Frequency And Amplify It. It Will Then Gain Momentum And Be Directed To Dark Portals Where Entities Gather And Wait For Signals To Act In Accordance.”… https://t.co/Q7czODUGA8 pic.twitter.com/YhvF3HkkwW