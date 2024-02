NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, Microsoft y más apuestan por los robots de Figure AI que relevarán humanos

Humanoid Robots Are Made At Engineered Arts Robotics Factory PENRYN, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Engineered Arts RoboThespian robots are pictured at the company's headquarters in Penryn on May 9, 2018 in Cornwall, England. Founded in 2004, the Cornish company operating from an industrial unit near Falmouth, is a world leader in life sized commercial available humanoid robots for entertainment, information, education and research. The company has successfully sold its the fully interactive and multilingual RoboThespian robot and their smaller SociBot robot around the world to science centres, theme parks and visitor attractions, and also to academic and commercial research groups where they are used as research and development platforms. However, more recently the company has been building a range of lifelike bio-mechanical Mesmer robots. Built on the sensors and the extensive software framework already developed for RoboThespian, the Mesmer robots can offer some of the smartest animatronics on the market, giving extensive interaction but can also move very smoothly, quietly and naturally too. Developed using Engineered Arts own animation software 'Virtual Robot', Mesmer characters can be fictional, or faithful recreations of real-world people with accuracy possible to the last pore or finest of hairs. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)