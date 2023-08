Wolbachia: el arma biológica de Bill Gates para salvar a la humanidad

Archivo - Male Aedes albopictus mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria are seen before released to the wild, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 22, 2015. A lab in Guangzhou produces about 500,000 to 1,000,000 infected male Aedes albopictus CHINA STRINGER NETWORK / REUT - Archivo (CHINA STRINGER NETWORK / REUT/Europa Press)