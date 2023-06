Pollo sintético cultivado en un laboratorio recibe aprobación para comenzar a comercializarse

🚨USDA LABEL APPROVAL RECEIVED MONDAY!



We’re one step closer - and one USDA Grant of Inspection away - from being able to sell our delicious cell-cultivated chicken!



