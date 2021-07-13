Emmys: WandaVision entre los nominados a mejor serie, esta es la lista completa

Los Emmys ya dieron a conocer a los nominados para los premios de la televisión de Estados Unidos en su edición número 73, con WandaVision entre las apuntadas a mejor serie.
Por WandaVision también destacan Elizabeth Olsen como nominada a mejor actriz, Paul Bettany a mejor actor y Kathryn Hann como mejor actriz de reparto.
La ceremonia de premiación se realizará en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, Califnornia, de forma presencial, pero reducida como prevención frente al coronavirus.
Además de la serie de Marvel, que puede verse en Disney+, destacan otras como The Queen’s Gambit y Cobra Kai (Netflix), y The Boys (Prime Video).
La lista de nominados a los Emmys fue anunciada por Ron Cephas Jones y Jasmine Cephas Jones, padre e hija.
Estos premios se entregan desde 1949, como forma de galardonar a las mejores producciones de la industria de la televisión de Estados Unidos. En 2020 se realizaron de forma virtual, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.
¿Cuáles son tus favoritos para ganar?
Mejor miniserie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Mejor comedia
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Mejor serie dramática
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Mejor actor de comedia
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Mejor actriz de comedia
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney – Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor actor secundario en comedia
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid´s Tale
Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenie – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
Thomas Brodie Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance – The Crown
Don Cheadle – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
Clarie Foy – The Crown
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad – This is Us
Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia
Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams – Hacks
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Mejor actor invitado en una comedia
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method
Película para la televisión
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Programas de variedades y talk-show
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Todos los nominados, incluyendo por los premios técnicos, los puedes ver en formato PDF en este link oficial de los Emmys.