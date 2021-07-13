Emmys: WandaVision entre los nominados a mejor serie, esta es la lista completa

Los Emmys ya dieron a conocer a los nominados para los premios de la televisión de Estados Unidos en su edición número 73, con WandaVision entre las apuntadas a mejor serie.

Por WandaVision también destacan Elizabeth Olsen como nominada a mejor actriz, Paul Bettany a mejor actor y Kathryn Hann como mejor actriz de reparto.

La ceremonia de premiación se realizará en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, Califnornia, de forma presencial, pero reducida como prevención frente al coronavirus.

Además de la serie de Marvel, que puede verse en Disney+, destacan otras como The Queen’s Gambit y Cobra Kai (Netflix), y The Boys (Prime Video).

La lista de nominados a los Emmys fue anunciada por Ron Cephas Jones y Jasmine Cephas Jones, padre e hija.

Estos premios se entregan desde 1949, como forma de galardonar a las mejores producciones de la industria de la televisión de Estados Unidos. En 2020 se realizaron de forma virtual, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.

¿Cuáles son tus favoritos para ganar?

Mejor miniserie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Mejor comedia

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Mejor serie dramática

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor actriz de comedia

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor actor secundario en comedia

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid´s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenie – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Thomas Brodie Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance – The Crown

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Clarie Foy – The Crown

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad – This is Us

Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia

Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams – Hacks

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Mejor actor invitado en una comedia

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Película para la televisión

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Programas de variedades y talk-show

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Todos los nominados, incluyendo por los premios técnicos, los puedes ver en formato PDF en este link oficial de los Emmys.