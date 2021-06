Google podría implementar una función similar a Buscar de Apple y SmartThings de Samsung

/ PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: In this photo illustration, logos of the Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon applications (GAFA) are displayed on the screen of an Apple iPhone on May 31, 2018 in Paris, France. The acronym GAFA refers to the four most powerful companies in the world of the internet: Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. The European Union has decided to better tax the giants of the internet with Brussels proposing to tax 3% of income generated by the data of users of Internet companies. This new tax would bring in 5 billion euros a year in the European Union. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)