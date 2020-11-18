Videojuegos
The Game Awards 2020: estos son todos los nominados de este año
Por fin conocemos a los nominados de este año en The Game Awards y te los daremos a conocer a continuación, así que sigue leyendo.
The Game Awards 2020 ya dio a conocer los nominados de este año y tenemos aquí grandes sorpresas con nombres de juegos que muchos esperamos y otros que no tanto. Así que sin más, vayamos a ver esta importante lista para la industria de los juegos.
Mejor actuación
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie) – The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey (Abby) – The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai) – Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham (Hades) – Hades
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) – Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Mejor juego multijugador
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Mejor juego continuo
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor dirección de arte
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor música
- Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Cocker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla)
Mejor diseño de audio
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The last of Us Part II
Innovación y Accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
Mejor narrativa
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Juegos para impacto
- If found…
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Tomes
Mejor juego independiente
- Carrion
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Mejor juego de celulares
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Mejor soporte de la comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Mejor juego indie debut
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
Mejor juego VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners
Creador de contenido del año
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Mejor juego de acción
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of The Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Mejor RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wastedland 3
- Yakuza Like A Dragon
Mejor juego de peleas
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
Mejor juego familiar
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario The Origami King
Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM Chimera Squad
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Mejor juego esport
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Counter Strike Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Mejor atleta de esports
- Crimsix
- Showmaker
- Canyon
- Shotzzy
- Zywoo
Mejor equipo de esports
- Dam Won Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
Mejor Coach de esports
- Zefa
- Zonic
- Crusty
- Rambo
- Grabbz
Mejor evento esports
- Premier Spring Final
- Call of Duty League
- Intel Extreme Masters ESL
- Worlds 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
Mejor host de esports
- Sjorkz
- Machine
- Goldenboy
- Dash
- Sheever
Mejor dirección de juego
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Juego del año
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II