The Game Awards 2020: estos son todos los nominados de este año

por

2020/11/18

Por fin conocemos a los nominados de este año en The Game Awards y te los daremos a conocer a continuación, así que sigue leyendo.

The Game Awards 2020 ya dio a conocer los nominados de este año y tenemos aquí grandes sorpresas con nombres de juegos que muchos esperamos y otros que no tanto. Así que sin más, vayamos a ver esta importante lista para la industria de los juegos.

Mejor actuación

  • Ashley Johnson (Ellie) – The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey (Abby) – The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai) – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham (Hades) – Hades
  • Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) – Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Mejor juego multijugador

  • Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Mejor juego continuo

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Mejor música

  • Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
  • Hades (Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Cocker)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla)
The Game Awards 2020 nominados

Mejor diseño de audio

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The last of Us Part II

Innovación y Accesibilidad

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Mejor narrativa

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II

Juegos para impacto

  • If found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through the Darkest of Tomes

Mejor juego independiente

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Mejor juego de celulares

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Café Mix
The Game Awards 2020 nominados

Mejor soporte de la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Mejor juego indie debut

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji
  • Röki
  • Phasmophobia

Mejor juego VR/AR

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners

Creador de contenido del año

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay-Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • Timthetatman
  • Valkyrae

Mejor juego de acción

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4
The Game Awards 2020 nominados

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of The Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us Part II

Mejor RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wastedland 3
  • Yakuza Like A Dragon

Mejor juego de peleas

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth

Mejor juego familiar

  • Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario The Origami King
The Game Awards 2020 nominados

Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM Chimera Squad

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Mejor juego esport

  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  • Counter Strike Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant
The Game Awards 2020 nominados

Mejor atleta de esports

  • Crimsix
  • Showmaker
  • Canyon
  • Shotzzy
  • Zywoo

Mejor equipo de esports

  • Dam Won Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • San Francisco Shock
  • G2 Esports
  • Team Secret

Mejor Coach de esports

  • Zefa
  • Zonic
  • Crusty
  • Rambo
  • Grabbz

Mejor evento esports

  • Premier Spring Final
  • Call of Duty League
  • Intel Extreme Masters ESL
  • Worlds 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals

Mejor host de esports

  • Sjorkz
  • Machine
  • Goldenboy
  • Dash
  • Sheever

Mejor dirección de juego

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II

Juego del año

  • Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II

 

The Game Awards 2020 nominados