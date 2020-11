Los sonidos de la NASA: la agencia espacial ha ido publicando una 'lista de reproducción' de como se escuchan varios eventos del universo

View this post on Instagram

What does the Cosmic Reef “sound” like? This data sonification offers a new way to experience Hubble’s 30th anniversary image of two nebulae neighbors located 163,000 light-years away. Red indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen, and blue indicates oxygen. In this sonification, blue is assigned higher pitches and red lower pitches. There’s no sound in space, but sonifications let us conceptualize the information in images with our ears! Sonification credit: @systemsounds #NASA #Hubble30 #video #sonification #nebula #astronomy #science #space