Instagram cambiará políticas sobre desnudez tras censurar a una modelo de talla grande
Luego de haber eliminado la foto de una modelo de talla grande por su desnudez, Instagram aceptó revisar su decisión y cambiar su política.
Nyome Nicholas-Williams es una modelo inglesa de talla grande, descendiente de afrocaribeños. Subió una foto suya semidesnuda en Instagram, pero poco después la red social la eliminó. El motivo: haber violado las políticas sobre pornografía y desnudez.
La modelo aparecía cubriendo sus senos con las manos, argumentando que su objetivo era mostrar la autoestima y aceptación del cuerpo.
Nicholas-Williams, cuya cuenta es curvynyome, encabezó una rebelión contra la decisión. Apoyada por la activista Gina Martin y la fotógrafa Alexander Cameron, hizo campaña hasta que la red social admitió su error.
¿En qué se basaba la campaña? En que mientras que modelos como Emiliy Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner y Kim Kardashian podían publicar fotos similares, Nyome era discriminada.
Why are white plus sized bodies seen as “acceptable” and accepted and black plus sized bodies not? Let’s shift the narrative that the media and fashion has upheld for too long that depicts our bodies as somehow being wrong when that couldn’t be further from the truth! I will continue to challenge and break down those societal and fashion “body standards” that have been upheld for too long. These images mean a whole lot to me as @alex_cameron was able to capture me and the essence of who I am, an incredibly strong and proud Black women! Thank you Alex ♥️ Also if your offended by this image UNFOLLOW, no need to report. Rings – @thisstoryjewellery
Durante tres meses el hashtag #IWantToSeeNyome estuvo presionando el cambio.
El cambio de reglamento de Instagram, luego de la campaña de Nyome
La empresa informó que “permitirá contenido en el que alguien simplemente abrace o sostenga sus senos”. Lo hace con la finalidad de “ayudar a garantizar que todos los tipos de cuerpos sean tratados de manera justa”.
Reconoció que su política de desnudez no se había aplicado correctamente.
Las nuevas reglas se aplicarán tanto en Instagram como en Facebook.
WE FUCKING DID IT!! @ginamartin @alex_cameron and I…we changed an Instagram policy! Look what happens when three women set out to change the world! We have put our heart and souls into this campaign and to see it come to fruition is insane! The observer newspaper (which is out today) has covered the campaign from the beginning and have written another article which highlights the hard work Gina, Alex and I have done (although it states they launched the campaign) this is in fact not the case as Gina, Alex and myself strategised for three months to ensure a change would happen. Hang tight for the full details of the policy change, as I will be detailing more information soon. We worked very hard on this and managed to get Instagram and @mosseri attention and there's still a lot of work to be done, as black plus sized women continue to be censored in many ways; and white women STILL tried to hijack and make it their campaign. There is of course a huge racial imbalance in the algorithm that still exists as white bodies are promoted and don't have to worry about censorship of their posts but black bodies still have to justify presence on the platform, this has also been brought to Instagrams attention! But when we put our minds to it… we can achieve literally ANYTHING!! I’d like to thank the 16 amazing humans that put their names to our open letter and that helped us push our campaign forward! The Instagram policy changes on the 28th, it outlines the difference between 'breast holding' or 'cupping' which is a celebration of body and 'breast grabbing' which is deemed to be pornographic, these images are censored to protect underage users but this policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/ art from pornographic content. Hopefully this policy change will bring an end to the censorship of fat black bodies. The last three have been absolutely wild to say the least but we move and move things we did! 🙌🏽💫
“Miren lo que ocurre cuando tres mujeres deciden cambiar al mundo”, afirmó Nyome en su cuenta de de la red de imágenes. “Las mujeres negras de talla grande siguen siendo censuradas de muchas maneras”, reafirmó, peor finalmente aplaudió la modificación de los reglamentos.
La inglesa tiene, actualmente, casi 68 mil seguidores en la red social.