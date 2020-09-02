Aplicaciones: ¿por qué India está prohibiendo más de 100 apps entre ellas PUBG?

Un evento extraño está ocurriendo en la India, pues parece que muchas aplicaciones se han comenzando a eliminar, incluido el juego PUBG.

PUBG, también conocido como PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds se encuentra con un problema en la India junto con muchas otras aplicaciones que también están en problemas. Estos problemas han hecho que comiencen a desaparecer de las tiendas de apps de este país, pero ¿qué es exactamente lo que está pasando en la India?

Conflictos entre países

Tal vez no muchos lo sepan, pero China no tiene problemas solamente con Estados Unidos, sino que también se encuentra con problemas con la India. Es por eso que la India ha decidido comenzar a banear aplicaciones provenientes de China.

Esta es la lista de apps eliminadas:

1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

7. Baidu

8. Baidu Express Edition

9. FaceU – Inspire your Beauty

10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

11. CamCard – Business Card Reader

12. CamCard Business

13. CamCard for Salesforce

14. CamOCR

15. InNote

16. VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing

17. Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

18. WeChat reading

19. Government WeChat

20. Small Q brush

21. Tencent Weiyun

22. Pitu

23. WeChat Work

24. Cyber Hunter

25. Cyber Hunter Lite

26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

27. Super Mecha Champions

28. LifeAfter

29. Dawn of Isles

30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

31. Chess Rush

32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

33. PUBG MOBILE LITE

Aún hay más

34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon36. Dank Tanks37. Warpath38. Game of Sultans39. Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)

41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon

43. AppLock

44. AppLock Lite

45. Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

46. ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online

47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

48. Music – Mp3 Player49. Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera51. Cleaner – Phone Booster52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer53. Video Player All Format for Android54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor55. Photo Gallery & Album56. Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download57. HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera59. Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer60. Gallery HD61. Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer62. Web Browser – Secure Explorer63. Music player – Audio Player64. Video Player – All Format HD Video Player65. Lamour Love All Over The World66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

Si, son muchas apps

69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game75. Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage76. GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate78. Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style79. Tantan – Date For Real80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

81. Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

83. Alipay

84. AlipayHK

85. Mobile Taobao

86. Youku

87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory

88. Sina News

89. Netease News

90. Penguin FM

91. Murderous Pursuits

92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

95. Little Q Album

96. Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords

97. Hi Meitu

98. Mobile Legends: Pocket

99. VPN for TikTok

100. VPN for TikTok

101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant

102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

103. iPick

104. Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

105. Parallel Space Lite – Dual App

106. “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

108. AFK Arena

109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games

110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

111. Mafia City Yotta Games

112. Onmyoji NetEase Games

113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

117. Soul Hunters

118. Rules of Survival

De todas estas aplicaciones, 117 de ellas son de origen chino, por lo que no hay duda de que hay muchos conflictos entre ambos países.